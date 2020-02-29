Fatal Crash, Piarere - Waikato
Saturday, 29 February 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash between a
truck and a van about 11:50pm last night.
The crash
occurred on SH1, Piarere.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended the scene.
Closures were in place while one
of the vehicles was recovered, however the road has now been
reopened.
