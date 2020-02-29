Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Yellow Ticket Rolls Couriered Around NZ To Keep Up With Demand

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Courier companies around NZ are busy delivering yellow ticket roll to stores so they have enough ahead of what’s expected to be Lotto’s busiest day in history.

“We’ve distributed four times more yellow ticket roll this month, compared with the February last year.

“What Lotto NZ physically sells is a piece of paper, but with that comes a dream – a chance to win, a chance to change your life and the lives of those around you.” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Ahead of Saturday’s jaw-dropping $50 million draw, and with ticket sales projected well in excess of 2 million, the challenge has been to ensure all Lotto NZ stores have enough yellow paper.

“Our warehouse and the courier companies have been working hard to make sure Lotto NZ stores are fully stocked with yellow paper, so no one misses out on their chance to win!” says Marie.

If you unravelled all the yellow ticket roll Lotto NZ have sent to retail stores this month, it would be as tall as 6,133 Auckland Sky Towers stacked on top of each other.

Or for those trampers out there, that’s almost 104 hikes across New Zealand’s greatest day walk – The Tongariro Crossing.

If sightseeing is your thing, the distance of all the yellow ticket roll would get you all the way from Invercargill to the iconic tourist spot – Sydney’s Harbour Bridge.

If you ran the length of the yellow ticket rolls sent out just this week, you’d have run almost 21 marathons.

To run the length of all the yellow ticket rolls sent out to retail stores this month, All Black, Beauden Barrett would have to play 287 games.

To put it simply, a heck of a lot of yellow ticket rolls have been sent to Lotto NZ stores this month – but will yours be the golden ticket that wins?

Statistics

  • 1 x Lotto yellow ticket roll is 326.5 metres long
  • 6 rolls per box
  • 1027 boxes have been couriered to stores since 1 February

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan


The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump. In this ‘landmark’ Afghan ‘peace’ deal, weakness has been defined as strength, incompetence as brilliance, and US allies have been betrayed on terms devised solely to serve the narcissistic interests of the Great Deal-Maker himself. On the campaign trail, Trump will be able to brag that he brought America’s longest war to an end. Too bad if our Afghan friends will be ending up as collateral damage in that great cause.... More>>


 

Expert Reaction: COVID-19 Confirmed In NZ

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 