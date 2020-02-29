Crash, State Highway 1, Himatangi - Central

Emergency Services are in attendance at a collision on SH1, Himatangi between a truck and a motorcyclist.

Police were advised of the incident at about 2.23pm.

One person is reported to have received injuries.

Diversions are currently in place from SH1 onto Rangiotu Road through to Kellow Road and then Milner Road.

Motorists should expect delays.

"Road reopened after crash - Update: State Highway 1, Himatangi. - Central"

Diversions have been lifted on SH1, Himatangi following the earlier collision between a truck and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and has been transported to hospital for treatment.

Police have completed an examination of the scene and would like to thank motorists for their patience.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

