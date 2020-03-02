Events Remembering March 15 Anniversary In The Capital

A national remembrance service will be held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Sunday 15 March to mark the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Wellington will be honouring the day with a number of events around the capital being led and hosted by the local Muslim community.

· Saturday 7 March | Togetherness Tour (Kotahitanga) Exhibition from 5-10pm at Johnsonville Community Centre. Hosted by Al Ameen Masjid in conjunction with Voice of Islam and IERA (UK). Organisers say the purpose of this event is to provide an opportunity for communities to have a better understanding of each other.

· Friday 13 March | ‘Let’s Deal With it – eliminating discrimination: join us for the change’ from 11am-1pm at the Grand Hall, Parliament. Shakti Community Council Inc. is hosting official launch events across Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Sydney and Melbourne on Friday 13 March 2020. The aim of the launch is to host a table-talk event in civic spaces and invite people to converse on issues of discrimination at their table over tea. letsdealwithit@shakti.org.nz

· Sunday 15 March: ‘Umah Day Exhibition’, TSB Auditorium, Shed 6, 10am-4pm – A remembrance day event organised by FIANZ in association with Wellington City Council. An exhibition of posters and photos, plus a prayer service, lectures and presentations on Islam from all perspectives – especially Islam as a way of life. This event is designed to showcase the Islamic system and how it approaches various aspects and challenges in modern life.

· Sunday 15 March: Kilbirnie Mosque Open Day, Kilbirnie Mosque, open from 10am-3pm. Includes guided tours of the mosque, ethnic food, a photo exhibition, and names done in Arabic calligraphy.

· Saturday 21 March: Kilbirnie Mosque | International Day for the elimination of racial abuse from 11am-3pm.

Mayor Andy Foster will be attending the Kilbirnie Mosque Open Day and the Umah Day event on the Sunday, to show his support for New Zealand’s Muslim community and the people of Christchurch.

“We’ve worked closely with the local community through funding and advocacy to show our support for friends and whanau in Christchurch at this time, but also to reflect, remember, and address issues that still remain.

“This March 15 anniversary is our opportunity to demonstrate that we as a city are proud and supportive of our diversity, and warmly embrace all faiths, religions and cultures. As the Prime Minister said last year, ‘we are one’.”

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free will attend the Shakti event at Parliament as part of the international anti-discrimination campaign launch.

“Shakti Community Council works with migrants and former refugee communities preventing domestic violence – and this campaign is about addressing issues around all forms of violence and discrimination.

“The idea is that by sharing stories, ideas, and talking with different members of the community we can take a step in other people’s shoes to understand their lives better and promote further integration.”

