ORC’s ECO Fund Open For Applications Until 20 March

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) runs the ECO Fund (Environment Community Otago) to support community-driven projects that protect and enhance Otago’s environment. The fund is now receiving applications until 20 March.

Any group in the Otago region working on projects that protect, enhance and promote our environment—from community groups to educational institutes and incorporated societies—can apply for support from the ECO Fund.

In the 2019-20 financial year, ORC moved from three annual rounds of funding to two. This will be the second round for the year, with over $132,000 available in this round.

The ECO Fund supports not only shovel time, but also administrative support. Potential applicants are encouraged to get in touch for advice and information on eligibility before lodging their application, by contacting ecofund@orc.govt.nz.

After the application period closes, a decision panel of Councillors will choose how to distribute funds to the successful applicants.

For more information on how to apply, and to check out the projects ORC have funded in the past, visit http://www.orc.govt.nz/ecofund.

