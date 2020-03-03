Hanmer Springs Highway, Waiau Ferry Bridge: Overnight Delays From Sunday 8 March

Hanmer Springs highway, Waiau Ferry Bridge: Overnight delays from Sunday 8 March, daytime delays also mid March

People who drive to and from Hanmer Springs late at night and before 6 am will need to build in extra time from this Sunday night, 8 March.

The bridge on State Highway 7A, over the Waiau River, is being resurfaced by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, so traffic will be allowed across at the top of the hour until queues are cleared, with up to a 50-minute wait in between.

The overnight delays will run through every night to Saturday night, 13 March.

They are weather dependent, so wet weather could push this work out, says Barry Stratton, Maintenance Contract Manager, North Canterbury for the Transport Agency.

Daytime delays – Monday, 16 March, close to lunchtime and just after

There will also be two daytime closures, at this stage scheduled for Monday 16 March, (Tuesday, 17 March is the back-up date in case it rains).

The road will be closed for two one-hour periods from 11 am to midday, then again 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, with a half hour gap to let traffic through between these two sealing periods.

The work programme

The bridge surface will be milled to remove the existing surface during the night closures, new running planks will be installed and the deck and bridge approaches resurfaced last, says Mr Stratton.

“This is important work to have completed in time for winter when this area gets very cold and it can be slippery,” he says.

“Thanks to all regular overnight road users for any inconvenience this causes you and we hope you can plan your trip around the top of the hour to minimize your delay.”

© Scoop Media

