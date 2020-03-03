Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

“It Was A Total Surprise” - $25.1 Million Win For Hawke’s Bay Mother

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Lotteries

A mother from Hawke’s Bay has claimed one of the life-changing $25.1 million prizes from Saturday’s historic $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw.

The woman was one of two Powerball First Division winners on Saturday, splitting Lotto NZ’s largest jackpot ever.

Still in shock and disbelief, the woman is starting to come to terms with being one of New Zealand’s newest millionaires – and the first for 2020.

“It was a total surprise – you never think it will be you. I still can’t believe it,” she said.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her lucky Triple Dip while visiting Auckland. “I knew there was a big draw coming up so decided to buy a ticket in Auckland while I was there,” she said.

The woman saw that one of the winning tickets had been purchased at Countdown Manukau City Mall – but thought it was unlikely that she had won.

“I saw that one of the winning tickets had been bought at the same store where I got mine – but never in a million years did I think it would be me!”

After a couple of sleepless nights, the prize was officially confirmed at Lotto NZ Head Office.

“I’ve been keeping my ticket in my phone case and under my pillow at night – not that much sleeping has been happening. I’ve mostly been scouring the internet for my dream car,” laughed the woman.

The woman is now looking forward to what the future holds.

“I will definitely be buying a house, that’s the first thing on my list. I would also like a new car.

“There’ll be some travel in the future as well as some other fun stuff, but for now my priority is making sure I have a good plan in place for me and my family,” said the woman.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall in Auckland for Lotto NZ’s $50 million Must Be Won draw on Saturday 29 February 2020.

Background

This is the sixth time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of over $30 million in the history of the game.

  • In 2008, five players split the jackpot and took home $6.1 million each.
  • In 2011, two players split the jackpot and took home $17.4 million each.
  • In 2013, one player from Auckland took home $33 million.
  • In July 2016, three players split the jackpot and took home $13.3 million each.
  • In November 2016 one player from Auckland took home $44 million.
  • In February 2020 two players split the jackpot taking home $25.1 million each.

