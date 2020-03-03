Dunedin Prison Receives Funding Boost For Stage Two Restoration
Otago’s historic Dunedin Prison is gearing up to commence further restoration work in the coming months. The Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust were awarded a $100,000 grant last week as Otago Community Trust kicked off its funding for 2020.
Owen Graham, chairman of the Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust said the trust board was extremely pleased to have received a $100,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust toward its ambitious stage two restoration.
“This funding boost is a vital contribution to the overall project cost of around $660,000 for re-roofing of the three cell blocks as well as repair and repainting of the cell block windows and exterior.”
Mr Graham said through such a generous grant it is now possible for the Dunedin Prison Trust to make a formal application to the Lottery Grants Board for further funding support.
“We are hoping the project will start in late September / early October 2020 if everything goes to plan.”
Dunedin Prison is a Heritage NZ Category 1 Listed building classification in view of its historical significance and rarity. It is recognised internationally as a rare example of a purpose-built courtyard prison.
Other organisations benefiting from grants in February included Tuapeka Health Incorporated who received a $57,000 grant to assist with the cost of ongoing provision of Health Care Services in the Lawrence district. A sizable grant of $84,682 was also awarded to social services agency Methodist Mission Southern for a new Driver Licencing Programme that will be aimed at supporting higher-risk / higher-need individuals who have come to the attention of the New Zealand Police.
Otago Community Trust chief executive, Barbara Bridger said the Driver Licencing Programme is a new joint initiative between Otago Community Trust, New Zealand Police, Ministry of Social Development and Methodist Mission Southern (MMS).
Ms Bridger said police during their duties regularly encounter people who do not hold a current NZ Drivers licence.
“These unlicensed drivers suffer negative consequences through the judicial system (fines, court appearances, disqualification, confiscation etc…). They also have restricted access to employment opportunities because of not having a current driver’s licence.”
The programme being funded will see the delivery of four learner class 1 licence courses, four restricted class 1 licence courses for up to 48 individuals in 2020, with potential in 2021 to also run four full class 1 licence short courses.
“It is hoped that this new driver licensing programme will help keep higher-risk / higher-need individuals out of the justice system”, said Bridger.
The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $946,847 to 53 community organisations in February.
|Otago Community Trust Grants, February 2020
|Alexandra
|Dunstan High School
|$41,650
|REAP - Central Otago
|$10,000
|Alexandra Community Advice Network Inc
|$2,000
|Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade
|$10,000
|Sticks 'n Stones Inc
|$55,000
|Balclutha
|Balclutha Playcentre
|$2,700
|Tuapeka Health Incorporated
|$57,000
|Dunedin
|Dunedin Returned Services Choir
|$3,000
|Otago Sports Car Club Inc
|$17,500
|Coastguard Dunedin Inc
|$10,000
|Dunedin Indoor Sports Venues Trust
|$50,000
|Arcade Theatre Trust
|$16,500
|Fire in Ice Outrigger Canoe Club Inc
|$11,730
|Malcam Charitable Trust
|$14,000
|St Joseph's Cathedral School
|$20,000
|Social Impact Studio - University of Otago
|$10,000
|Cosy Homes Charitable Trust
|$31,973
|Kavanagh College
|$8,700
|Cancer Society of NZ Otago & Southland
|$20,000
|Waikouaiti District Museum Soc Inc
|$10,830
|Parafed Otago
|$10,000
|Youthline Otago Inc
|$40,000
|Moana House - Downie Stewart Foundation
|$45,000
|Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust
|$100,000
|Dunedin Midwinter Celebrations Trust
|$14,000
|Pirates Squash Rackets Club Inc
|$3,000
|Maori Hill Community Centre Society Inc
|$25,000
|Dunedin Youth Orchestra Inc
|$7,780
|Musical Theatre Dunedin Inc
|$30,000
|Dunedin Wildlife Trust
|$10,000
|Andersons Bay Community Kindergarten Inc
|$3,720
|Otago Neighbourhood Support Charitable Trust
|$5,000
|Dunedin City Council - Puaka Matariki Celebrations
|$12,500
|Brighton Surf Life Saving Club (Dunedin)
|$30,500
|Methodist Mission Southern
|$84,682
|Oamaru
|Oamaru Multisport Club
|$3,630
|Oamaru Poultry Pigeon & Canary Society
|$2,000
|East Otago High School
|$4,000
|Filipino Waitaki Incorporated
|$4,000
|Citizens Advice Bureau - North Otago
|$5,000
|Otago
|Blue Light Ventures Incorporated
|$1,100
|Age Concern Otago Inc
|$20,000
|Young Workers Resource Centre Inc
|$2,930
|Arts On Tour NZ
|$7,000
|The CanInspire Charitable Trust
|$2,100
|Read NZ Te Pou Muramura Incorporated
|$4,000
|The Parenting Place - Attitude Youth Division
|$7,500
|Otago Southland Area of NZ Pony Clubs Association Inc
|$33,000
|Royal NZ Foundation of the Blind Inc
|$7,600
|TalkLink Trust
|$3,722
|Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand
|$4,000
|Wanaka
|Disc Golf Wanaka Inc
|$4,000
|Mt Aspiring College
|$7,500