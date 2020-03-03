Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin Prison Receives Funding Boost For Stage Two Restoration

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 12:52 pm
Otago Community Trust

Otago’s historic Dunedin Prison is gearing up to commence further restoration work in the coming months. The Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust were awarded a $100,000 grant last week as Otago Community Trust kicked off its funding for 2020.

Owen Graham, chairman of the Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust said the trust board was extremely pleased to have received a $100,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust toward its ambitious stage two restoration.

“This funding boost is a vital contribution to the overall project cost of around $660,000 for re-roofing of the three cell blocks as well as repair and repainting of the cell block windows and exterior.”

Mr Graham said through such a generous grant it is now possible for the Dunedin Prison Trust to make a formal application to the Lottery Grants Board for further funding support.

“We are hoping the project will start in late September / early October 2020 if everything goes to plan.”

Dunedin Prison is a Heritage NZ Category 1 Listed building classification in view of its historical significance and rarity. It is recognised internationally as a rare example of a purpose-built courtyard prison.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in February included Tuapeka Health Incorporated who received a $57,000 grant to assist with the cost of ongoing provision of Health Care Services in the Lawrence district. A sizable grant of $84,682 was also awarded to social services agency Methodist Mission Southern for a new Driver Licencing Programme that will be aimed at supporting higher-risk / higher-need individuals who have come to the attention of the New Zealand Police.

Otago Community Trust chief executive, Barbara Bridger said the Driver Licencing Programme is a new joint initiative between Otago Community Trust, New Zealand Police, Ministry of Social Development and Methodist Mission Southern (MMS).

Ms Bridger said police during their duties regularly encounter people who do not hold a current NZ Drivers licence.

“These unlicensed drivers suffer negative consequences through the judicial system (fines, court appearances, disqualification, confiscation etc…). They also have restricted access to employment opportunities because of not having a current driver’s licence.”

The programme being funded will see the delivery of four learner class 1 licence courses, four restricted class 1 licence courses for up to 48 individuals in 2020, with potential in 2021 to also run four full class 1 licence short courses.

“It is hoped that this new driver licensing programme will help keep higher-risk / higher-need individuals out of the justice system”, said Bridger.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $946,847 to 53 community organisations in February.

 

Otago Community Trust Grants, February 2020
AlexandraDunstan High School$41,650
 REAP - Central Otago$10,000
 Alexandra Community Advice Network Inc$2,000
 Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade$10,000
 Sticks 'n Stones Inc$55,000
BalcluthaBalclutha Playcentre$2,700
 Tuapeka Health Incorporated$57,000
DunedinDunedin Returned Services Choir$3,000
 Otago Sports Car Club Inc$17,500
 Coastguard Dunedin Inc$10,000
 Dunedin Indoor Sports Venues Trust$50,000
 Arcade Theatre Trust$16,500
 Fire in Ice Outrigger Canoe Club Inc$11,730
 Malcam Charitable Trust$14,000
 St Joseph's Cathedral School$20,000
 Social Impact Studio - University of Otago$10,000
 Cosy Homes Charitable Trust$31,973
 Kavanagh College$8,700
 Cancer Society of NZ Otago & Southland$20,000
 Waikouaiti District Museum Soc Inc$10,830
 Parafed Otago$10,000
 Youthline Otago Inc$40,000
 Moana House - Downie Stewart Foundation$45,000
 Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust$100,000
 Dunedin Midwinter Celebrations Trust$14,000
 Pirates Squash Rackets Club Inc$3,000
 Maori Hill Community Centre Society Inc$25,000
 Dunedin Youth Orchestra Inc$7,780
 Musical Theatre Dunedin Inc$30,000
 Dunedin Wildlife Trust$10,000
 Andersons Bay Community Kindergarten Inc$3,720
 Otago Neighbourhood Support Charitable Trust$5,000
 Dunedin City Council - Puaka Matariki Celebrations$12,500
 Brighton Surf Life Saving Club (Dunedin)$30,500
 Methodist Mission Southern$84,682
OamaruOamaru Multisport Club$3,630
 Oamaru Poultry Pigeon & Canary Society$2,000
 East Otago High School$4,000
 Filipino Waitaki Incorporated$4,000
 Citizens Advice Bureau - North Otago$5,000
OtagoBlue Light Ventures Incorporated$1,100
 Age Concern Otago Inc$20,000
 Young Workers Resource Centre Inc$2,930
 Arts On Tour NZ$7,000
 The CanInspire Charitable Trust$2,100
 Read NZ Te Pou Muramura Incorporated$4,000
 The Parenting Place - Attitude Youth Division$7,500
 Otago Southland Area of NZ Pony Clubs Association Inc$33,000
 Royal NZ Foundation of the Blind Inc$7,600
 TalkLink Trust$3,722
 Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand$4,000
WanakaDisc Golf Wanaka Inc$4,000
 Mt Aspiring College$7,500

