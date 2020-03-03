Extreme Fire Danger In Northland

With over 100 avoidable fires already in Northland this fire season Fire and Emergency is urging people to pay attention the total fire ban.

"A total fire ban means people should not be lighting ANY fires - including rubbish fires," says Region Manager Ron Devlin.

"We’ve been working hard alongside our partner agencies to get this message through to Northlanders but unfortunately some people are continuing to ignore the total fire ban and are lighting fires anyway.

"We’d rather educate and work alongside our communities to reduce the fire danger, but if people keep ignoring Northland’s fire ban we can and we will seriously consider issuing infringement notices or prosecuting."

"There is extreme fire danger currently and in these conditions a fire can have catastrophic consequences."

In Waipapakauri on Friday, it took three helicopters to battle an out-of-control rubbish fire that burnt five hectares.

On Sunday a scrub fire in Paihia caused a dozen homes to be evacuated.

"I’m asking people to avoid doing anything that may cause a spark and start a fire.

"Don’t burn your rubbish. Don’t use your chainsaw or a lawnmower at midday. Wait until the conditions change and we receive some significant rainfall.

"The fire danger is too extreme and it’s too dry at the moment."

Ron Devlin says the community can help by being our fire ambassadors.

"Talk to your whanau and neighbours and friends about how not to start fires and if you see any smoke dial 111."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more on how you and your whanau can reduce the risk of fire.

"Don’t be the one responsible for a catastrophic scrub fire."

