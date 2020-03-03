Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dambusters Exhibition Takes Flight At Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

A special exhibition that explores one of the most famous raids in military history opens this month at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

The Foxton community hub will host Dambusters – Boffins, Bravery and Bouncing Bombs from Friday 6 March until Sunday 3 May.

The exhibition celebrates the extraordinary Dambusters raids on the Ruhr Valley dams in Germany in 1943. It explores the ingenuity behind the ‘bouncing bombs’ used to break down the dam walls, how the raids were planned, and the aftermath of the raids for both the Royal Air Force’s 617 Squadron and the residents of Ruhr Valley.

It also tells the stories of two New Zealanders who took part in the raids.

Horowhenua District Council Cultural and Community Centre Manager Hendrix Warren said the exhibition will have broad appeal.

“Anyone with an interest in military history and World War II will find it fascinating, but the captivating stories of the brave crews, the intriguing science and technology, and the interactive experiences will connect with people of all ages and interests,” he said.

“Visitors will experience real footage of the bomb trials, and the actual sounds of the aircraft. It’s like a trip back to the Ruhr Valley in 1943.”

The exhibition was created by experts in military history at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

Air Force Museum Visitor Experience Manager Tim Neal said the exhibition has toured New Zealand, and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is likely to be the last chance to see it outside the museum’s home in Christchurch.

Entry is free.

