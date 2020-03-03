Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi Boards OMV Rig In Cook Strait

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion


Tuesday, March 3: At 10.30am today Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi intercepted OMV’s oil rig at sea as it travelled past the Marlborough Sounds. 


Siana Fitzjohn and Nick Hanafin boarded the 100 metre high rig and are now secured to the side of the rig. 


The OMV rig is in transit from the Great South Basin, where it was doing exploratory drilling for deep sea oil. It’s due to arrive in Taranaki late this evening.


From on board the rig, the COSL Prospector, Fitzjohn says the pair want to expose OMV’s climate destroying operations in New Zealand. 


“We’ve shown that a bunch of ordinary Kiwis can stand up to one of the biggest oil companies in the world. I feel really proud of all of us for exposing OMV’s climate destroying agenda and showing them that we’ll be confronting them every step of the way,” she says. 


A team from Extinction Rebellion (XR) Ōtautahi, XR Ōtepoti, XR Nelson, Oil Free Otago, and School Strike for Climate were on a yacht sailing alongside the oil rig to protest and expose OMV’s offshore operations. The group insists that there can be no more drilling for fossil fuels in a climate emergency. School students, Molly Smeele (SS4C) and James Dufty (SS4C and XR) joined the voyage to call for climate justice and show the world what OMV are doing. They both recently appealed to the public for boats to protest oil at sea.


“Without opposition, companies like OMV will keep driving the earth towards mass extinction. They’re literally gambling everyone and everything we love.” Says Smeele, 15, from Christchurch Girls’ High school.


“It’s our first at-sea climate protest, so it’s kind of a big adventure. I’m sure a few classes were missed during the anti-nuclear movement so we hope our schools will understand how important this is.” 


The oil rig is due to continue drilling for new gas reserves off the coast of Taranaki. The group anticipate that the rig will maintain its course with the climbers on board. However it is unlikely that OMV will commence commercial drilling until the pair are removed.


“People are losing their homes and loved ones in the climate crisis. If OMV wants to knowingly disrupt the Earth’s climate with oil and gas drilling, then getting on their rig to disrupt them is necessary, ” says Nick Hanafin, the other climber on board OMV’s oil rig.


“We’re not sure how long we’ll be here for, but we plan to continue for as long as possible.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Extinction Rebellion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shane Jones As The Liability No-one Needs To Bear Anymore


New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has too many people from New Delhi, Indian students are “ruining” our education system, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just some young whippersnapper from “Ngati Woke”..Spare me. All of this trolling underlines the deadweight that Jones is for New Zealand First, for his parliamentary colleagues, and for the country as a whole... More>>


 

COVID-19 Response: PM's Remarks 02/03/20:

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020 Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19 ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 