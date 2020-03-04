One Person Dies After Serious Crash On SH26 - Fatal Crash On SH26 In Hauraki - Waikato

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 26 in Hauraki.

The crash between State Highway 26 and Paeroa-Tahuna Road involving a car and a pedestrian was reported around 11.40pm.

The serious crash unit attended the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

