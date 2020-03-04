One Person Dies After Serious Crash On SH26 - Fatal Crash On SH26 In Hauraki - Waikato
Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on State
Highway 26 in Hauraki.
The crash between State Highway
26 and Paeroa-Tahuna Road involving a car and a pedestrian
was reported around 11.40pm.
The serious crash unit
attended the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish
the
circumstances.
