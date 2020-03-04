Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

A year on from the Christchurch mosque attacks, people will come together on 15 March at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy.

Fifty one people died as a result of the shootings at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on 15 March 2019 and many others were injured and traumatised.

To mark the first anniversary of the mosque attacks, a national remembrance service, Ko Tātou, Tātou We Are One, will be held in Christchurch’s North Hagley Park, on Sunday March 15 starting at 3pm.

The programme for the national remembrance service has been put together with input from those most affected by the attacks, including survivors and families of the victims.

Students from Burnside High School and Cashmere High School will perform music at the service. The two schools were heavily impacted by the mosque attacks. Cashmere High School lost two current students and a past student in the attacks, and one student from Burnside High School died.

Local Muslim leaders, the Mayor and other dignitaries will also take part in the service, which will be jointly led by the local Muslim community, Christchurch City Council, the Government and Ngāi Tūāhuriri as mana whenua.

The full order of service and further details will be released when finalised next week.

The Remembrance Service will be live streamed for people to view worldwide. More details on the livestream will be released next week.

Christchurch event logistics

Information on how to get to the service, and road closures will be updated in coming days at the event page here

People attending are asked to:

· Please allow plenty of time to travel to the event with some roads around North Hagley Park closed to traffic and pedestrians.

· Please arrive early for a 3pm start.

· Please avoid bringing a bag to the event.

· Dogs are not permitted, this includes small dogs and dogs on a leash.

· The wearing of a hijab is optional for women attending.

· If severe weather impacts, or is expected to impact, the grounds at North Hagley Park, the service will be moved to Horncastle Arena.

Tributes

In the interests of sustainability and minimising waste, people wanting to leave tributes around the city are asked to make sure the tributes are entirely compostable, with flowers left unwrapped, and any ties or attachments able to be composted.

