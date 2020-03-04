First Maori Committee Meeting Of The Triennium – New Chairs Announced

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Māori Committee has met for the first time in the new triennium and appointed joint chairs.

The Māori Committee includes both elected councillors and 12 representatives of four of the six Ngāti Kahungunu Taiwhenua / Executive in this region. The committee makes recommendations to the Regional Council on matters of relevance affecting Māori people of the region and helps fulfil the Māori consultative undertaking of Council, particularly with regard to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti O Waitangi).

Mike Paku and Michelle McIlroy have been appointed as co-chairs for the committee.

The Committee also appointed representatives to all the Regional Council’s committees:

Environment & Integrated Catchment Committee - Dr Roger Maaka

Corporate & Strategic Committee - Peter Eden

Regional Transport Committee - Api Robin

Hearings Committee - Dr Roger Maaka & Katairaina Kawana



The Māori Committee Co-Chairs will take turns attending the full Regional Council meetings.

Dr Roger Maaka & Michelle McIlroy have been appointed as representatives on the Environment & Integrated Catchment Committee’s Climate Change sub-committee.

