Interactive Webinars Tackle Racism In Aotearoa

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 7:18 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

Te Tiriti-based Futures + Anti-Racism 2020 is an online-and-offline event taking place in Aotearoa on March 21-30.

International and fiercely local anti-racism advocates will share diverse ideas and perspectives on institutional racism, decolonisation, building Tiriti-based futures and transforming our constitution.

More than 40 free interactive webinars, featuring 70 speakers, will be livestreamed over 10 days.

Webinar topics include te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Māori text), the rights of indigenous peoples, health effects of racism, whitespaces in schooling, Pacific perspectives of te Tiriti, indigenous data sovereignty, Islamaphobia, and dealing with your racist uncle.

Dr Heather Came, senior lecturer at the Taupua Waiora Centre for Māori Research at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), says the new initiative is a response to Māori calling for better education around te Tiriti and decolonisation.

People need open access to Tiriti information and education, she says.

The webinars will be posted online as resources for Tiriti education and anti-racism activism. More assets will be added over time.

Dr Came is one of the event organisers, together with Alex Hotere-Barnes, Kassie Hartendorp, Stephen Blyth and Kate Matheson. The group has considerable experience in activism, research and community development, and relationships with Māori based on mutual trust and respect established over decades of mahi.

“We want to provide a deeper understanding of injustices in Aotearoa and around the world, and ideas on how to disrupt them. These webinars are an opportunity to hear a diverse range of voices and perspectives beyond the people you usually hang-out with,” says Dr Came.

“International audiences will be interested to learn about the dynamics of decolonisation in New Zealand and gather ideas that may work in other parts of the world.”

#TBF2020 is an affirmation of Māori agency, vision and intelligence.

The event will be launched with a one-day hui hosted by Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua in Auckland on Race Relations Day on March 21.

Race Relations Commissioner, Meng Foon, will outline events that have shaped race relations in New Zealand and his vision for the future.

Dr Came says, New Zealand needs a national plan to end racism, which can only be achieved through coordinated efforts.

#TBF2020 already has more than 7000 attendees.

Event organisers encourage people to host their own workshops, webinar viewing parties and community potluck dinners.

Register now for free interactive webinars and community events.

Take a look at the event programme and speakers.

