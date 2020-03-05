Homicide Inquiry Launched Following Riccarton Incident

An investigation is underway after the death of a man following an incident at a Riccarton Road property overnight.

Police were called about 10.50pm to the property following a report of a man having been stabbed.

Upon arrival the man was found deceased.

Police are working to understand the full circumstances of the man's death.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and cordons remain in place today while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone who has any information that might help Police with the investigation is encouraged to get in touch.

You can call Police on 105, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

