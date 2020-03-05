Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Commences On Taranaki Crossing

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Work on the first stage of the development Taranaki Crossing in Egmont National Park is underway.

The work commenced with a milestone dawn blessing event led by iwi involving the contractor, Department of Conservation (DOC) staff and stakeholder representatives.

The Taranaki Crossing project has been funded by the Provincial Growth Fund and DOC’s Tourism Pressures funding, and will see the improvement of several tracks throughout the park to provide visitors with a world-class visitor experience representing the maunga (mountain) and its people. The Taranaki Crossing includes the popular tracks of the Pouakai Crossing.

DOC’s Taranaki Operations Manager Gareth Hopkins says the $13.3 million project will see more than 25km of track upgraded, creating a fantastic mix of short walks, day walks and a multi-day walking experience on Taranaki Maunga.

“DOC has worked very closely with iwi on development of this project, which is progressing well from an idea that came out of the region’s economic development strategy, Tapuae Roa,” Mr Hopkins says.

“This investment will protect and enhance the maunga to be a fantastic destination for walking in the outdoors, as well as giving locals, including iwi, opportunities to invest in tourism-related businesses and to support conservation efforts in the region.”

Initial investment will focus on core walking infrastructure between Dawson Falls to North Egmont and on to Mangorei Rd, including building a large new swing bridge to keep people safe and enhance the visitor experience. The work on the 800m section of track near Mangorei Rd will be completed in autumn this year, and will resolve issues of a wet, boggy and uneven surface visitors have encountered.

Up to 30 short-term jobs will be created through work to upgrade tracks, carry out safety work and upgrade the Pouakai Hut. It’s expected there will be approximately 12 jobs directly created in the long term as a result of the project, with additional jobs created in support industries such as food and beverage and retail.

When work is completed, the visitor experience on the mountain will reflect the relationship between DOC, mana whenua and the maunga itself. The project will also strengthen connections to the natural and cultural heritage of the maunga, enhance biodiversity and provide opportunities for local people, including iwi to express their kaitiakitanga of the mountain by sharing their stories.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

Covid-19: Third Case Confirmed In NZ

MOH: The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a New Zealand resident. The third case is an Auckland man in his 40s who has close family, also New Zealand residents, who have recently returned to this country after visiting Iran ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 