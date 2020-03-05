Pukehangi Heights Plan Change Moves To Next Phase Of Submissions Process

Rotorua Lakes Council today opens up the Pukehangi Heights Plan Change for the second phase of the submissions process.

The Pukehangi Heights area, on the south-western side of Pukehangi Road, was identified as a Future Growth Area within the Council’s District Plan in 2016. Given the need for additional land for housing, and the desire to make it easier for landowners to move ahead with development, Council is proposing to alter the zoning of the area to a mix of residential and rural residential. The proposed Plan Change is proceeding under a Streamlined Plan Change Process following approval from the Ministry for the Environment in early 2020.

The Plan Change had its first phase of the submissions process in January, resulting in 45 submissions from a range of parties. Submitters included the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the Ministry of Education, NZTA, iwi and hapu, community organisations and individuals.

Key topics raised in the first submissions phase included; storm water and flooding, water quality and traffic effects, the protection of cultural values and the request for the inclusion of additional land within the plan change area.

These submissions are now available to view at letstalk.rotorualakescouncil.nz, the Council customer services centre on Haupapa Street and the Rotorua Library - Te Aka Mauri.

The second phase of the submissions process now provides an opportunity for those wanting to comment on the submissions already received. Under the Resource Management Act, further submissions can only be made by people who have an interest in the plan change that is greater than the public in general, or if they represent a relevant aspect of the public interest.

The second phase of the submissions period closes on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

Following the submissions process, it is anticipated that any hearings will be held towards the end of June, with recommendations to be provided to the Minister for the Environment in September for a final decision.

To find out more, please visit: letstalk.rotorualakescouncil.nz

