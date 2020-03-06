Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme Starts Collections In Northland

Friday, 6 March 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: The Packaging Forum

Northland residents will be able to drop off their soft plastic packaging from Monday 16th March at Countdown’s Whangarei, Tikipunga and Dargaville stores.

Malcolm Everts, Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme Chair, is pleased to announce this latest expansion, which will collect soft plastics for supply scheme partner Future Post to process.

“We are delighted to add these new collection points for Northland residents to celebrate the iconic Northland Field Days which are being held in Dargaville. Future Post have sold lots of posts to Northland farms and businesses and we are continually being asked about collecting soft plastics in the region, so this was an easy decision to make and importantly allows us to expand within the existing processing capacity.

“Participating Countdown stores will collect the soft plastics materials, bale them and transport them south so the scheme can deliver the baled materials to Future Post in Waiuku to be made into posts.”

“Since we re-started collections in May 2019, the scheme has helped turn over 13 million plastic bags and wrappers into posts, cable covers and garden edging here in the North Island. That’s a major shift from relying on overseas markets to deal with our waste. We are also encouraged to see less plastic being used with brands seeking alternatives and consumers choosing not to use single use plastic for fresh produce etc.”

“However, it’s important to remember that soft plastic is chosen by manufacturers because it protects and preserves food which reduces food waste and because it is light and requires less energy and fuel to transport, it can have a lower carbon footprint than other materials. That’s why we need to increase processing capacity here in New Zealand to provide a circular economy for these materials.”

"We will add more collection points and regions as demand for posts increase. Put simply the more fence posts sold, the more plastic we can collect and recycle.”

Scheme members’ levies fund collections from stores, quality checks, baling, transport to end markets and contribute to the processing costs as well. This is different from the traditional model where the processor pays the collector/recycler for the materials.

Countdown's General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says the expansion into the Northland region is great news for both customers and team.

“We’re really proud to support the continuing growth of the soft plastics recycling scheme. Northland is home to some of New Zealand’s most stunning beaches and we’re determined to play our part in helping to protect them. Giving our customers a way to recycle soft plastics, which could have otherwise ended up in our waterways and oceans, is an important part of this and we know they will be very glad the scheme has returned to the region!”

Customers can check which stores are offering the service on our website store locator (recycling.kiwi.nz)

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Packaging Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 