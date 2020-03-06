Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Announces New General Manager Metlink

Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:12 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Today, Greater Wellington Regional Council announced the appointment of Scott Gallacher to the role of General Manager Metlink.

Greg Campbell, Chief Executive of Greater Wellington, says Mr Gallacher brings extensive strategic leadership and commercial experience to the fold, having held important senior executive roles at the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry of Social Development, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“Scott has an extremely impressive track record across a number of central government agencies where he has shown true leadership in highly complex operational environments. He is well respected, driven by a strong desire to serve the community, and will certainly be an asset to Greater Wellington and Metlink,” says Mr Campbell.

Throughout his career, Mr Gallacher has been at the forefront of a series of significant national and international issues, providing direction on tackling social and transitional housing shortages in recent years, front-footing the criminal blackmail threat against infant formula in 2015, and leading the response to the clostridium botulinum scare in 2013.

Mr Gallacher, who starts on Monday, 16 March 2020, will pick up the reigns from General Manager Greg Pollock who joins Transdev Australasia’s executive team in April 2020 as Managing Director of New Zealand.

“I want to thank Greg for his time with us. He has helped bring further stability to the region’s public transport network, and set a good foundation for Scott to build on. I wish Greg well in his new role, and will continue to work closely with him, albeit across the table, when he joins Transdev - one of our key operators for rail and bus services,” says Mr Campbell.

