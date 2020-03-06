Ratepayers Shouldn’t Pick Up The Tab For Hotel Owners, Says Auckland Mayor

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is disappointed that a group of hotel and motel owners has decided to appeal the High Court’s rejection of its claim that the Auckland Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) is unlawful.

The APTR is a targeted rate charged to accommodation providers who benefit from council investment in tourism promotion, destination marketing and events which help to bring tens of thousands of international and domestic visitors to the city each year.

The High Court rejected all the main arguments brought by the hoteliers and found that the APTR was reasonable.

Phil Goff said, “I am disappointed that the complainants have decided to appeal given the clear-cut and strong decision in the High Court that the council has followed appropriate procedures and the decision to set the accommodation provider targeted rate was reasonable.

“The legal action has already cost ratepayers over a million dollars and the council is seeking costs from the legal action taken to date.

“Council spends millions of dollars attracting and organising events such as the World Masters Games and the current application to co-host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. These produce general benefits for the Auckland economy but direct and measurable benefits to Auckland accommodation providers.

“I don’t think Aucklanders will have much sympathy for accommodation providers who directly benefit from council spending but want ratepayers to pick up the tab for marketing the city,” Phil Goff said.

