Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Inc Welcomes Investment Into Kingfish Project

Friday, 6 March 2020, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc


Northland Inc General Manager for Investment and Infrastructure Vaughan Cooper has welcomed the Provincial Growth Fund announcement that it will invest $6 million into the commercial farming of kingfish in Northland.

“Finfish was identified as a key opportunity when we were developing the Northland Aquaculture Development Strategy, and it is fantastic to see that strategic thinking coming to fruition today with this announcement,” said Cooper.

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment, in combination with the contributions being made from NIWA and the Northland Regional Council, enables the project to take the next step towards the commercialisation of, and the development of, a new finfish industry in both Northland and New Zealand.

It will aid in diversifying the current aquaculture market and create employment opportunities for the region. If the project is successful in proving that kingfish can be viably produced at 600 tonnes per annum, then further investment will be sought to develop and grow the opportunity.

The project, which sits within the Land and Water workstream of the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan (TTNEAP), builds upon years of previous research and work that has been completed and supported by multiple stakeholders within Northland and other central government agencies.

Northland Inc has been an advocate of the project since its inception, providing support through Northland Regional Council’s Investment and Growth Reserve into early stage pieces of work, such as a market demand and further investment advice that have helped to shape the project.

The project is a prime example of how economic development projects within Northland that have been carefully developed over time have been given support across their final hurdles by the PGF and Regional Council.

“It is quite a cliché but very true in this context – good things take time. It has been eight years, in fact, since the launch of the aquaculture strategy,” added Cooper. “Now it is time to turn all that hard work into something very tasty.”

Launched in 2016 and refreshed in 2019, the TTNEAP – which is being facilitated and supported by Northland Inc, the region’s economic development agency – brings into focus a group of projects that together are contributing to the transformation of Northland’s economy.

Progress is being made through identifying opportunities and inspiring innovation to encourage further investment, boosting sustainable jobs and productivity, building capability and empowering and engaging communities to reach their full potential.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 