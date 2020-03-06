Search Concluded At Waihi Beach, Bay Of Plenty.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, at around 12.40pm, emergency services received a report of a teenager in trouble in the water at Waihi Beach, Bay of Plenty.

After 10 days of searching, the body of 17-year-old Jaden Chhayrann was found on Sunday, March 1 north of Whiritoa Beach.

Our thoughts are with Jaden’s family and friends.

Volunteer Surf Lifeguards and Emergency Call Out Squads from Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service and Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club joined the Police in searching for Jaden. They were assisted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Waihi Beach Coastguard and Waikato Search and Rescue.

Waihi Beach is a lifeguarded beach, however, the incident happened midweek, outside of normal patrol hours.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to acknowledge the Surf Lifeguards, emergency services and other volunteers who joined the search, as well as the Red Cross Katikati Community Relief Team, Otawhiwhi Marae and Maori Wardens who supported the searchers and Jaden’s family.

Jaden’s death has been referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety Team will also work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.

