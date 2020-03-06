Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Federated Farmers Katie Milne Pays Tribute To Jeanette Fitzsimons

Friday, 6 March 2020, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers National President of Katie Milne today paid tribute to Jeanette Fitzsimons, who died on Thursday night at the age of 75.

Her commitment and passion for what she believed in was unbending, impressive and conducted with immense spirit.

Katie Milne recalls Jeanette Fitzsimons in the early days of the Greens, back when most green party members, like farmers were self-employed, and the fact that she had her own farm did resonate with New Zealand's rural community, as it gave her a practical understanding of us and the issues we face.

Katie Milne recalls, Jeanette was an absolute champion of electrical efficiency and small-scale renewables and driven by what was the right thing to do.

Fitzsimons was the party's first-ever female co-leader, elected alongside the late Rod Donald in 1995. She held the role for 14 years - She will be missed.

