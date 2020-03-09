Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 Hastings Youth Council Appointed

Monday, 9 March 2020, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

From wanting the youth voice to be central to decision making to tackling climate change, the 2020 Hastings district youth councillors are brimming with enthusiasm about the year ahead.

Nineteen proud young Hastings residents aged 15 to 21 have been selected for this year’s youth council, keen to give a youth perspective on issues the council deals with, and get involved in youth-related projects.

The newly appointed members of the Hastings District Youth Council met for the first time earlier this month, keen to find ways to engage local young people in hot topics facing youth today.

The first step was an induction and planning session to set their agenda for the year and discuss their aspirations.

For Karamu High School student Romona Wainohu, the goal of joining the council was to help students in the community access all the tools available to better themselves.

“I also hope to broaden my contact circle and meet new people so we can work together and better the future of the rangatahi in Hastings.”

Lindisfarne College student Finley Robert Duncan said he appreciated all the facilities in Hastings from ethnic and cultural hubs to cutting-edge educational facilities.

As a youth councillor he said he wants to contribute to improving life for those growing up in Hastings.

“I want to help give them the opportunities and capability needed to thrive in the pressures of the modern world.”

Hastings district councillor and youth council representative Wendy Schollum says she’s excited to work alongside the youth councillors to ensure that their ideas and vision for the district’s future are incorporated in the upcoming Long Term Plan, Heretaunga Plains Urban Development Strategy reviews and beyond.

“I’m also excited to work with the Youth Council and councillors in an effort to provide shadowing opportunities for those who are interested in learning more about the role of elected members.”

She said the new council governance structure also presented opportunities for youth councillors to attend sub-committee meetings, for the first time providing them with the opportunity to give feedback on planning around the economy, the environment and social and cultural wellbeing.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 