Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chinese National Arrested For Importing Multiple Drug Packages

Monday, 9 March 2020, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

A 27-year-old Chinese national has appeared in the Manukau District Court today, after he was linked to the importation of at least 17 packages, which in total contained around 46 kilograms of MDMA (also known as ecstasy), six kilograms of ephedrine, and one kilogram of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested by Customs investigators last Friday, and currently faces 16 charges of importing a class B controlled drug and one charge of importing a class A controlled drug. He is known to be using false identities to facilitate the smuggling, and further charges are likely.

A Customs investigation into MDMA seizures connected the man to several drugs packages that were seized by frontline officers between July 2019 and February 2020.

These packages destined for east Auckland had been sent through the mail or air freight from various countries across Europe. The drugs were hidden in an assortment of everyday items such as LED lights, clothing, ornaments, toys, cosmetics, and thermos flasks.

Customs executed several search warrants in Auckland on Friday, which led to the man’s arrest at an east Auckland residential address later that day.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry says Customs has seen an unprecedented rise in MDMA seizures at our border, with a record 738 kilograms intercepted in 2019, and 112 kilograms seized in the first two months of 2020 already. This compared with 94 kilograms of MDMA seized at the border in all of 2018.

“While methamphetamine remains the main type of drug seized at our border and Customs’ focus, we equally maintain an interest in catching those involved in smuggling MDMA. We believe the man arrested had played a significant role in MDMA smuggling and distribution.”

If you have suspicions about someone involved in drug smuggling, call either 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786) in confidence, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 