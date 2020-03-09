Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Connecting Teachers To Nature

Monday, 9 March 2020, 4:27 pm
Following a successful year of connecting teachers to nature, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Predator Free Hawke’s Bay, and Enviroschools are planning another year of free, after-school workshops in 2020.

first workshop for the year, The Magic of Coastal Wetlands, will be at the mouth of the Tukituki River in the Haumoana Domain.

“We chose this location because it’s rich in biodiversity and easily accessible. We will have a range of activities for participants to enjoy and cater for all education sectors from early childhood to secondary-level education,” says Community Engagement Coordinator Sally Chandler.

“In 2019 we were delighted to welcome over 100 teachers to our four workshops. We currently have 18 registered to attend next week, and are keen to see some more people sign up,” Sally adds.

“The purpose of the workshops is to increase teacher confidence in using the environment as a teaching resource”, says Predator Free Hawke’s Bay Education Facilitator Robyn McCool. “Feedback we’ve received from teachers has been very positive so far, and we’re looking forward to another year of building confidence.”

As well as the Haumoana Domain workshop, there will be a Matariki-themed workshop at Kohupātiki Marae in May, a bush adventure at Te Mata Park in September, and a November wrap-up at the EIT Ōtātara Outdoor Learning Centre. To find out more and to register for upcoming workshops, visit the education event page on the Regional Council website.

The workshops are designed as “tasters”, only two hours in length and run after school. Previous workshops have included undertaking water sampling at the Tūtaekurī River, a focus on Matariki at Kohupātiki Marae, a bush adventure at Dolbel Reserve and the a “Who’s in my backyard” meet the providers evening at the EIT Ōtātara Outdoor Learning Centre.

Find out more about Predator Free Hawke’s Bay, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Enviroschools programme, and Ōtātara Outdoor Learning Centre.

