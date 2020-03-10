Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Prepares For Big Dry

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is putting extra preparations in place to ensure the region’s waterways are well cared for if this summer’s dry weather continues.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Regulatory Services General Manager Sarah Omundsen said that exceptionally dry weather conditions are starting to put the region’s waterways under unusual pressure.

“We already have rules and consent conditions in place to protect the base flows that keep local waterways healthy. But soil moisture levels are getting very low and some of the region’s rivers and streams, especially in the western Bay of Plenty, have come close to record low flows in recent weeks.

“We haven’t reached the threshold for extra water restrictions yet, but we’re getting close and making preparations to act if it’s needed. We’ve had small amounts of rain recently but need significantly more to really make a difference,” she said.

At an extraordinary Regional Council meeting today, Mrs Omundsen told Councillors that staff have increased their water and compliance monitoring efforts in response to the prolonged dry spell. Staff have also been meeting weekly with the Bay of Plenty Primary Sector Co-ordination Group, which includes agencies such as Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Rural Support Trust, Fonterra, and NZ Kiwifruit Growers, to ensure a coordinated response to the effects of the current prolonged period of low rainfall for the region.

“MPI and industry groups are offering support to farmers and growers through their networks and the Rural Support Trust 0800 number (0800 787 524). We’ve also been in close contact with our local district and city councils to monitor how their municipal supply systems are holding up,” Mrs Omundsen said.

All of the municipal water suppliers have been encouraging people to conserve water as much as possible. Only Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District Councils have needed to put formal restrictions in place so far; in the form of a sprinkler ban for Tauranga, and a sprinkler and hose ban for Te Puke.

As part of Regional Council’s preparations, Councillors approved a process for issuing Water Shortage Directions (WSD) under the Resource Management Act (s.329), at their extraordinary meeting today.

“We’ve never had to use a Water Shortage Direction before and we hope we won’t have to yet. Today’s decision means staff can be responsive, flexible and act quickly as needed based on changing weather conditions and the particular water demands, environmental and cultural values in each waterway and catchment,” Mrs Omundsen.

If water flows in a particular river or stream get too low, Regional Council can use a WSD to temporarily manage that. Direction details will be determined on a case-by-case basis, but could include actions such as staggering the timing of water takes or reducing the amount or the purposes for which people may take water from a river, stream or aquifer.

“If we do have to put a Water Shortage Direction in place, we’ll inform consent holders and water users in the affected catchments about the direction details at that time. It would be a temporary measure until we get enough rain to restore and sustain minimum base flows.

“In the meantime, everyone can help avoid the need for new restrictions by checking for leaks, reducing water use wherever they can, and making sure they’re not taking water illegally. People should call us on our 0800 884 883 Pollution Hotline if they’re concerned about low flows or potentially illegal water takes,” Mrs Omundsen said.

Information about water take consents and permitted activated levels is available at www.boprc.govt.nz/wateruse. Live monitoring data, including stream/river water levels, rainfall, ground water level and soil moisture information from Regional Council’s network of more than 100 hydrological monitoring sites is available at www.boprc.govt.nz/livemonitoring.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And National's Regulation Crusade

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>


 

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 