Horowhenua Parks Host Special Events For Parks Week

This week is Parks Week, and Horowhenua District Council is marking the occasion with some special events in the district’s parks.

Aquatics Horowhenua is offering the opportunity to enjoy a free yogilates session in the award-winning Thompson House Gardens, one of the most beautiful parks in the district.

Yogilates is a modern combination of yoga and pilates that focuses on core strength, postural control, stretching, toning, balance and coordination of the whole body. It includes a variety of different exercises in a relaxed environment.

The hour-long session begins at 10am and will be held on Saturday 14 March. A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For dog lovers, the Horowhenua Obedience Dog Training Club will host a free demonstration of dog obedience training at Kowhai Park from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday 12 March.

Parks Week is being celebrated from 7 March to 15 March across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the important role parks play in creating thriving communities.

Property and Parks Manager Arthur Nelson said Parks Week was a great way to celebrate the important role parks play in our community.

“Parks are where the community goes for recreation. They’re very important to quality of life, physical and mental wellbeing, and building strong and connected communities, as well as beautifying our district,” he said.

For more information about Parks Week events in Horowhenua, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Events

© Scoop Media

