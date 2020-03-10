Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Willis Street Works Nearing Connection Stage

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Wellington Water

The first stage of the work to connect a new wastewater pipe in Willis Street, replacing the temporary overland pipe installed after the original tunnel collapse in December, is expected to be complete by the end of March.

Wellington Water Group Manager Tonia Haskell says the final stage of pipe laying along Willis Street is being completed using trenchless methods to lay the pipe underground and below existing services at the Ghuznee Street end.

“This means we’re now approaching one of the last and most complex parts of the job, to connect the new permanent underground pipe to the network and decommission the overland pipe along Willis Street.

“To achieve this we will need to shut down the wastewater pumping stations close to the harbour that send flows up to and along the overland pipe. We’ve been doing a lot of planning for this as it is risky and at all costs, we want to avoid spilling any wastewater into the harbour.

“We need low tide, dry weather, low wastewater flows and ensuring that all existing city wastewater storage is empty so it can take the flow. We also have contingency planning in place including sucker trucks, and ensuring the old interceptor is clear to support management of the wastewater flows.”

Ms Haskell says all this is expected to take place in the week of 23 March pending having optimal conditions.

“If we get heavy rain for example, we wouldn’t be able to turn off the pump stations to disconnect the overland pipe due to the risk of overflowing in the harbour. So in that instance the work would be delayed.”

This phase of the work is expected to take between 6-8 hours, however, it will require Dixon Street between Willis and Victoria Street to be closed to through traffic for up to three days. This is to allow the underground pipe to be exposed, the connection to be made, and then the road to be reinstated. One lane of Willis Street will be opened for for local traffic, travelling one-way from Ghuznee Street entrance.

The pipe ramp will still be in place so the road cannot be used as a main thoroughfare and there will still be no parking along the section of Willis Street between Ghuznee and Dixon streets. Traffic controllers will be onsite to assist throughout.

“Once the permanent pipe is connected, we can remove the overland pipe and bring in contractors to reseal the road. We are talking with Wellington City Council now about reinstatement of the road, which we’d expect to take one to two days. The focus will then shift from Willis Street to laying new pipe in the adjoining slipway down the motorway. This is expected to be complete mid-year but will have minimal traffic impacts.”

Meanwhile, investigative drilling work is being done to determine the best approach to sealing the tunnel at the separate Dixon Street site.

“Work to drill the final boreholes will continue this week and once that is completed, we’ll be able to do a thorough geotechnical assessment of the ground conditions to allow us to complete design work.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington Water on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And National's Regulation Crusade

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>


 

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 