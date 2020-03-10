Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Countdown On To Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival With 100 Days To Go

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Winter Festival

The start of New Zealand’s winter season is synonymous with one unmissable celebration right here in our backyard and with 100 days to go, the Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival is getting ready to enthral and delight.

Enjoyed by Queenstowners since 1975, the festival is welcoming all visitors from near and far to ring in the season of ski and snow from Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 June and join the town in celebrating its 46th birthday in style.

Festival Director, Harald Ulriksen says this year’s festival is set to bring a line-up of both old and much-loved favourites, along with some new and exciting additions.

“The Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival is created by Queenstown, for Queenstown, to showcase Queenstown and what it’s got on offer – and that’s exactly what the 2020 line-up is going to do.

“We’ve created an unmissable four-days that includes everything from the much loved mountain madness, music and antics on Lake Wakatipu’s shores through to new fun-fuelled activities and there’s even a health and wellness twist – it really does showcase our backyard and all its beauty,” he says.

Festival goers can expect signature events at Cardrona like the 1.2km pure adrenaline fuelled Monteith’s Dog Derby, the MoreFM Day on the Bay with the bone chilling Go Orange Splash for cash and crowd-drawing Winter Festival Birdman and the SKYCITY Ball, back again with an exciting and very much secret location. The full programme including a new, stellar music line-up will be announced 9am, 17 April 2020.

Ulriksen says the 2019 festival is currently a finalist in the NZEA Event Awards for New Zealand’s best regional event and best event in New Zealand.

“Last year’s festival brought almost 57,000 visitors to town and injected around $9.9 million into Queenstown’s economy, which wouldn’t have been possible without our family of local and national sponsors.

“We are more than excited to be working with them again to bring the biggest winter celebration of the decade to Queenstown this year,” he says.

The 46th Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival will take place from 18-21 June 2020. The full programme and tickets will be available at www.winterfestival.co.nz from 9am, 17 April 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Winter Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And National's Regulation Crusade

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>


 

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 