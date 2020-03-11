Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Great Outcomes For Hurunui Dogs

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The Hurunui District Council has rehomed all homeless dogs found in recent years and had some real success with cheeky tail-waggers that have ‘done the dash’.

Most dogs out exploring in the Hurunui are returned home so quickly, there’s barely time for a woof - some even within less than 15 minutes. In recent years about half a dozen have been found homeless and all have gone to loving homes.

The council said this is thanks to their wide-reaching resources and dogs having microchips and registration tags. They also said residents are great at working with Animal Management to find the best outcomes for the district’s canine friends.

Animal Management Officer Darrin Low said pooches that plan great escapes or become lost in the Hurunui are most-often found by a local resident who calls the council for assistance.

“We work hard and fast to get dogs back home,” he said. “We’ve had people call us that have been sitting with a lost dog for hours, days or even longer and the reality is, we’re better placed to find that doggos family. If we can’t, we’ll find them a new one”.

While the Dog Control Act 1996 states that councils may “sell, destroy or otherwise dispose of” dogs whose homes can’t be found after a week, the council works to rehome dogs, sometimes going beyond that time frame. Their in-house Animal Management team have never euthanized a dog that could have been rehomed.

Temperament and medical assessments are carried out on homeless dogs and potential owners are vetted to make sure the new home will be suitable. New owners are also offered a trial period to make sure everyone will get along. The council occasionally also team up with Dogwatch in Christchurch and Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue.

Low said he gets to know the dogs he is rehoming while they are in his care and works to find the right home. “We look for the best outcome possible for every dog that comes along, some can be timid, energetic, young, or old. All have unique personalities that are a pleasure to get to know” he said.

“I’d like to thank all our local residents who have adopted dogs when there has been no other option and all those who share our facebook posts and help get lost dogs back with their families.”

