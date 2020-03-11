Main Wharf North Redevelopment Progressing Well

The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is progressing well with the demolition of the old wharf now completed.

The next phase of the project is building the piles for the new concrete and steel berthing facility. Sheet piling behind the wharf will start this week with pile driving scheduled to start in June. The Port expects all piling work to be completed in July and the construction of the new berthing facility will then get underway.

General Manager Infrastructure Allanagh Rivers says the Port’s investment in the new section of wharf will create long lasting regional economic benefits and future-proof the region’s import and export sectors.

“It will also improve the Port’s resilience, move main wharf container operations further away from residential neighbours and enable the Port to accommodate larger vessels.

“Port Nelson is a lifeline utility provider under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and in the event of a natural disaster would be critical during the recovery phase if the region was not accessible by road or air. This redevelopment will ensure the Port can be operating in a limited capacity within days of a disaster.” says Ms Rivers.

“Once completed the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the Port to attract larger 260 to 270 metre vessels and 300 metre cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for our importers, exporters and the Community.”

“The Port is committed to being a good neighbour and this redevelopment will help mitigate and reduce the effects of noise generated from Port operations. The additional footprint on the main wharf means ships can be berthed further north and further away from residential properties,” says Ms Rivers.

The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North also forms part of a wider programme of works including the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, future crane replacement and proposed additional dredging of the harbour channel.

The new section of the wharf will be operational later this year.

© Scoop Media

