Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Main Wharf North Redevelopment Progressing Well

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Port Nelson Ltd

The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is progressing well with the demolition of the old wharf now completed.

The next phase of the project is building the piles for the new concrete and steel berthing facility. Sheet piling behind the wharf will start this week with pile driving scheduled to start in June. The Port expects all piling work to be completed in July and the construction of the new berthing facility will then get underway.

General Manager Infrastructure Allanagh Rivers says the Port’s investment in the new section of wharf will create long lasting regional economic benefits and future-proof the region’s import and export sectors.

“It will also improve the Port’s resilience, move main wharf container operations further away from residential neighbours and enable the Port to accommodate larger vessels.

“Port Nelson is a lifeline utility provider under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and in the event of a natural disaster would be critical during the recovery phase if the region was not accessible by road or air. This redevelopment will ensure the Port can be operating in a limited capacity within days of a disaster.” says Ms Rivers.

“Once completed the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the Port to attract larger 260 to 270 metre vessels and 300 metre cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for our importers, exporters and the Community.”

“The Port is committed to being a good neighbour and this redevelopment will help mitigate and reduce the effects of noise generated from Port operations. The additional footprint on the main wharf means ships can be berthed further north and further away from residential properties,” says Ms Rivers.

The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North also forms part of a wider programme of works including the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, future crane replacement and proposed additional dredging of the harbour channel.

The new section of the wharf will be operational later this year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Port Nelson Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 