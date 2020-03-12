Dunedin To Host Four Key Matches As ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

(Dunedin, 12 March) - Dunedin will host reigning world champions, England, as well as South Africa and home favourites, the WHITE FERNS, within the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 line-up of four Dunedin matches.

The tournament will welcome eight competing teams to New Zealand from 6 February – 7 March 2021, for a series of 31 one-day international matches. The four matches to be held in Dunedin are:

Sunday, 7 February – Qualifier v Qualifier

Tuesday, 9 February – New Zealand v Qualifier

Saturday, 13 February – Qualifier v England

Sunday, 14 February – Qualifier v South Africa.

Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin Director, John Christie says, “We’re looking forward to hosting this high calibre line-up of international women’s cricket matches, including our very own WHITE FERNS. February is always a vibrant and eventful time of year for the city, so fans will have plenty of options for activities, dining and wider exploration in and around the games.”

ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney, says, “ICC is committed to growing the women’s game and this is another step forward on that journey. Women’s cricket has huge potential for growth and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 gives us a fantastic opportunity to realise that.

“I’d like to thank our host cities for sharing in our ambition and I know the New Zealand sport loving public will be out in force to support the teams. The eyes of the cricketing world will be on New Zealand in February and March 2021 as the best female players on the planet converge to put on an incredible show.”

