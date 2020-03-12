Water Network Operations Returning To Normal Following Power Outage

Wellington Water can confirm that power has been restored to affected areas of the water network following this morning’s major power outage and normal operations are being resumed.

On-site generators at critical pump stations and treatment plants were rapidly brought online, and mobile generators were being deployed to other stations when mains power was restored.

Residents had been advised to limit water consumption and toilet flushing in order to reduce demand on the network as a precaution. This advisory has now been rescinded, other than in South Wairarapa, where a request to conserve water consumption remains in place.

Wellington Water is now investigating the wider network to verify everything is operating as normal.

Wellington Water reminds all residents of the importance of having their drinking water storage and waste disposal plans in place in case of a much more significant interruption of services following a major event such as an earthquake. Advice on this can be found at wellingtonwater.co.nz/resilience

© Scoop Media

