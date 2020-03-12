Changes To Fire Season In Palmerston North, Manawatu, And Rangitikei

As of 8am Wednesday 11 March, the fire season in Palmerston North, Manawatu, and Rangitikei Districts has changed from prohibited to restricted fire season. This means that a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Horowhenua continues to remain in a Restricted Fire Season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks says the changes have been made because recent rain across the area has reduced the fire risk.

"If you do need to light a fire, please go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check whether you will need a fire permit and apply for one."

"Your permit will require you to meet specific conditions to help you manage your fire safely."

Bradley Shanks urges people to continue to be careful and take precautions to stop a fire starting or getting out of control.

Fire and Emergency NZ would like to remind the community that we are still in a period of high fire risk.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location and for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.

