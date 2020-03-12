Time For Auckland Council To Show Leadership In Strengthening And Enacting Their Climate Framework

Youth climate campaigners Generation Zero welcome public feedback on the Auckland Climate Action Framework and encourage councillors to endorse the proposed changes to the Framework.

The Auckland Climate Action Framework was formed as a climate action plan for Tāmaki Makaurau in 2019 and opened for public consultation in mid-2019. Auckland Council is now being presented the recommended changes as a result of that consultation.

“Results of the public consultation showed that Aucklanders are demanding significant action to reflect the urgency of the climate emergency, alongside a thriving and livable Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Generation Zero Auckland co-convenor Bruce Kidd.

Among the proposed changes are key recommendations from Generation Zero, including bolder actions with specific targets, clarity on accountability for achieving these targets, and greater incorporation of a Māori lens and Māori solutions to climate change.

Decarbonising transport was also emphasised in the submissions, given it contributes to over 40 per cent of emissions in Tāmaki Makaurau. “Decarbonising our transport system by 2030 is critical for Auckland to remain within our target of 1.5 degrees and to meet our obligations toward the Zero Carbon Act. The framework must incorporate bold targets to move away from fossil fuels in our transport system.”

Generation Zero also supports the demands of indigenous rangatahi for a greater te ao Māori lens throughout the entire framework. “There is no climate justice without upholding the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua. Māori must be given the platform to lead Auckland’s climate response, and mātauranga Māori and tikanga Māori should be centred in all climate action.”

Generation Zero wants councillors to show leadership in supporting the proposed changes to the framework. “The consultation process has shown that Aucklanders are prepared for a real climate response.”

“We now need councillors to show leadership in supporting the proposed changes and ensuring that the council’s ten-year budget reflects the priorities of the framework. This is a prime opportunity for them to provide a safe, secure climate future for us all alongside a livable and thriving Tamaki Makaurau”

Through this process Generation Zero was also pleased to see that young people especially Maori and tangata Pasifika were the majority who provided feedback to the initial draft of the climate framework.

“Young people have demanded a strong climate framework and provided their suggestions on how to improve it. Now, Auckland Council - it is your turn to show whether you stand with us in securing our futures or continue with business as usual”

About Generation Zero

Over 25,000 young New Zealanders working to cut carbon pollution through smarter transport, liveable cities & independence from fossil fuels.

www.generationzero.org.nz

