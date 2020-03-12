Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Time For Auckland Council To Show Leadership In Their Climate Framework

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Youth climate campaigners Generation Zero welcome public feedback on the Auckland Climate Action Framework and encourage councillors to endorse the proposed changes to the Framework.

The Auckland Climate Action Framework was formed as a climate action plan for Tāmaki Makaurau in 2019 and opened for public consultation in mid-2019. Auckland Council is now being presented the recommended changes as a result of that consultation.

“Results of the public consultation showed that Aucklanders are demanding significant action to reflect the urgency of the climate emergency, alongside a thriving and livable Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Generation Zero Auckland co-convenor Bruce Kidd.

Among the proposed changes are key recommendations from Generation Zero, including bolder actions with specific targets, clarity on accountability for achieving these targets, and greater incorporation of a Māori lens and Māori solutions to climate change.

Decarbonising transport was also emphasised in the submissions, given it contributes to over 40 per cent of emissions in Tāmaki Makaurau. “Decarbonising our transport system by 2030 is critical for Auckland to remain within our target of 1.5 degrees and to meet our obligations toward the Zero Carbon Act. The framework must incorporate bold targets to move away from fossil fuels in our transport system.”

Generation Zero also supports the demands of indigenous rangatahi for a greater te ao Māori lens throughout the entire framework. “There is no climate justice without upholding the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua. Māori must be given the platform to lead Auckland’s climate response, and mātauranga Māori and tikanga Māori should be centred in all climate action.”

Generation Zero wants councillors to show leadership in supporting the proposed changes to the framework. “The consultation process has shown that Aucklanders are prepared for a real climate response.”

“We now need councillors to show leadership in supporting the proposed changes and ensuring that the council’s ten-year budget reflects the priorities of the framework. This is a prime opportunity for them to provide a safe, secure climate future for us all alongside a livable and thriving Tamaki Makaurau”

Through this process Generation Zero was also pleased to see that young people especially Maori and tangata Pasifika were the majority who provided feedback to the initial draft of the climate framework.

“Young people have demanded a strong climate framework and provided their suggestions on how to improve it. Now, Auckland Council - it is your turn to show whether you stand with us in securing our futures or continue with business as usual”

 

About Generation Zero

Over 25,000 young New Zealanders working to cut carbon pollution through smarter transport, liveable cities & independence from fossil fuels.

www.generationzero.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Global Panic, And The Local Plans To Deal With Coronavirus


Yesterday, US President Donald Trump gave Americans and Europeans a lot of good reasons to panic and/or bristle with outrage. Instead of providing leadership and unveiling a practical stimulus package for the US economy, Trump used his Oval Office address to exempt himself from blame by creating a new scapegoat : namely Europe, which he is subjecting to a ridiculous 30 day travel embargo that will (a) exempts Americans coming home from Europe and (b) also exempts anyone coming from the UK or Northern Ireland. Unfortunately though, the Covid-19 coronavirus doesn’t read the passports of the people it chooses to infect... More>>


 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 