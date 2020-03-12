New Menu To Delight Patients’ Tastebuds

Patients at Wellington Regional Hospital are now being treated to a new selection of culinary delights following the introduction of a new enhanced inpatient menu.

‘Patient Menu Now’ is the culmination of work by Capital & Coast DHB and food service provider Spotless Integrated Facilities Services to improve the quality and variety of meals available to patients.

“Spotless undertook a nationwide survey to find out what the favourite and least-preferred hospital meals are,” said Spotless operations manager Carolyn Sellars.

“Then our national working party of managers, chefs, and dietitians worked with CCDHB’s dietitians to incorporate the most preferred items into ‘Patient Menu Now’ – ensuring patients can enjoy delicious meals while getting the nutrition they need.”

The result is a menu that features such dishes as pulled five spice pork shoulder, red lentil and coconut dahl, and citrus-scented chicken with smoked paprika. Other meals include potato and lentil samosa with mint yoghurt, and pumpkin and cheese risotto.

The menu also meets the Ministry of Health’s Food and Nutrition guidelines, the New South Wales Diet Code Standards, and the International Dysphagia Diet Standard Initiatives ‘texture modified’ international standards.

“While meals are an important part of meeting patients’ nutritional needs and aiding in their overall recovery, we recognise that they are also part of a patient’s wider hospital experience,” said CCDHB Contracted Services manager Kenny McCaul.

“As well as wanting something delicious to look forward to, many of our patients have eating-related needs – including dietary needs and preferences, food allergies, and varied cultural requirements. As an organisation, we want to be able to meet those needs and preferences as much as possible.”

‘Patient Menu Now’ launched at Wellington Regional Hospital on Wednesday 11 March, with Kenepuru Community Hospital and Ratonga Rua o Porirua to follow in early May.

