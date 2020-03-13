Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown Lakes District Receives International Sustainability Award

Friday, 13 March 2020, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The Queenstown Lakes District’s reputation as clean, green and sustainable has received a further boost after being named one of New Zealand’s three Tree Cities of the World.

The programme, which is run by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, recognises select cities that make the planting and care of trees a priority.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said the recognition demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental issues in the district.

“While being named one of the Tree Cities of the World is an endorsement showing that our district manages its urban forests sustainably and to a high standard, this will not be news to our environmentally-minded community, many of whom have dedicated a great deal of their careers and personal time to the enhancement of our parks and forests,” Mayor Boult said.

“Trees form an enormous part of the outstanding natural beauty of our environs as well as a large part of our responsibility to kaitiakitanga, our guardianship obligation.”

The judges looked at factors including the amount of trees planted over the past year, tree policies and volunteer tree planting numbers. They praised the district’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

Along with Auckland and Wellington, other Tree Cities include Paris, Milan, Madrid, Toronto, Washington DC and New York City.

Arbor Day Foundation president Dan Lambe said the Queenstown Lakes District joined cities around the world that have taken steps toward robust and healthy city forests.

“Trees clean our air and water, provide shade, and beautify the places we live and work,” Mr. Lambe said.

“This designation signifies Queenstown Lakes District’s commitment to being a healthier, happier city.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Global Panic, And The Local Plans To Deal With Coronavirus


Yesterday, US President Donald Trump gave Americans and Europeans a lot of good reasons to panic and/or bristle with outrage. Instead of providing leadership and unveiling a practical stimulus package for the US economy, Trump used his Oval Office address to exempt himself from blame by creating a new scapegoat : namely Europe, which he is subjecting to a ridiculous 30 day travel embargo that will (a) exempts Americans coming home from Europe and (b) also exempts anyone coming from the UK or Northern Ireland. Unfortunately though, the Covid-19 coronavirus doesn’t read the passports of the people it chooses to infect... More>>


 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 