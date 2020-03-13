Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Resealing Of Temporary Road On SH1 Before Forecast Heavy Rain

Friday, 13 March 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be urgent work this weekend to repair and upgrade the temporary road through the Loop Road construction site on State Highway 1.

Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the work is in anticipation of forecast heavy rain from an ex tropical cyclone expected to hit drought-affected Northland in the middle of next week.

“The temporary road was built to move traffic off the main alignment while the new roundabout is constructed at the Loop Road intersection. The temporary road has become potholed by the heavy volume of traffic and recent rain and will quickly deteriorate further if there is heavy rain as forecast.”

The pothole repairs will start on Saturday, 14 March between 7:30am and midday. Trucks will drive slowly along the road while crews fill potholes. The affected area is from Oaks Road to the south to the curve of the roundabout at Loop Road.

On Sunday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic control from 10am to 6pm while a 400m stretch of the temporary road is resealed between Oaks Road and Loop Road. Resealing is expected to take three hours, with breaks to allow traffic to clear.

As with all resurfacing, the work is weather dependent and could be postponed if there is bad weather.

“Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for your journey and consider leaving earlier or delaying your travel to avoid congestion and delays at the work site.”

“The Transport Agency apologises for the late notice of this work and thanks motorists for their patience and understanding.”

“Please reduce your speed through the construction zone and look out for the road crews.”

“Keeping your speed down where sealing work is underway, or has just been completed, not only helps chip to settle in the new road surface, it will also prevent stone chips flying into windscreens and protect our crews from injuries.”

Mr Thackwray says the road repair and resurfacing will improve conditions and make the roads safer for everyone.

On Sunday night there will be further stop/go traffic control between 6pm and 1am to move temporary steel barriers and restore the road alignment on the southbound lane, just south of the Longview Winery. The barrier shift signals the end of work to install a new culvert on the roadside.

The temporary road was built as part of a wider project to upgrade SH1 at the Portland Road intersection and construct a two-lane roundabout at the Loop Road intersection to improve safety and access for all road users.

Gordon Campbell: On The Global Panic, And The Local Plans To Deal With Coronavirus


Yesterday, US President Donald Trump gave Americans and Europeans a lot of good reasons to panic and/or bristle with outrage. Instead of providing leadership and unveiling a practical stimulus package for the US economy, Trump used his Oval Office address to exempt himself from blame by creating a new scapegoat : namely Europe, which he is subjecting to a ridiculous 30 day travel embargo that will (a) exempts Americans coming home from Europe and (b) also exempts anyone coming from the UK or Northern Ireland. Unfortunately though, the Covid-19 coronavirus doesn’t read the passports of the people it chooses to infect... More>>


 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


