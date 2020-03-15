Fatal Rafting Incident, Mohaka River, Hawke's Bay
Sunday, 15 March 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died after getting into difficulty in the
Mohaka River near Kotemaori, Hawke’s Bay
today.
Police received a report around 1:45pm that the
person had gone underwater while rafting on the
river.
They were pulled from the water but were unable
to be revived and died at the scene.
Police are
working to establish the circumstances of the
incident.
ENDS
