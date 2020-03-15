One Person Has Died Following A Fatal Crash In Shannon
Sunday, 15 March 2020, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services responded to a fatal single vehicle
crash on Mangahao Road early this morning.
Police were
called at 1:25 this morning, one other person has been taken
to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and
Police will continue to investigate the circumstances around
the crash.
The road reopened this
morning.
