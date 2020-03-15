Boating Incident, Clutha River
Sunday, 15 March 2020, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a boating incident on the
Clutha River near Beaumont.
Police were called about
8.10pm last night following a report of a boat having
overturned.
A person was pulled from the water however
died at the scene.
The death has been referred to the
Coroner.
