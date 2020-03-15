Update - Fatal Crash, Paengaroa - Another Person Has Died Following Wednesday's Fatal Crash On SH33
Sunday, 15 March 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A second person has died following the serious crash on
SH33, near Paengaroa, on Wednesday 11 March.
One
person died at the scene while another was transported to
hospital in a critical condition.
That person sadly
died in hospital yesterday.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
