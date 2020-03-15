Emergency Services Are Responding To A Serious Crash On SH2 Wairoa
Sunday, 15 March 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were notified of a single car crash on State
Highway 2, Wairoa at 11:55 this morning.
Initial
indications are one person has serious
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations