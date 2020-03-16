Workplace Death, Tasman District
Monday, 16 March 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died after a workplace incident in Ngatimoti,
near Motueka.
It happened around 3:45pm and despite
efforts to revive the man, he died from his
injuries.
WorkSafe NZ has been advised, as has the
Coroner.
Police will be assisting with initial
inquiries.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations