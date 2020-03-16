Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Service Career Pathways On Show

Monday, 16 March 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Great South

James Hargest College students are set to learn more about the wide range of career pathways associated with our local emergency services, with an emergency and uniform services career expo being held tomorrow at James Hargest College Senior Campus.

The event is being coordinated by Great South as part of its careers exploration programme Southland Youth Futures and involves representatives from the New Zealand Defence Force, NZ Police, NZ Fire service, YMCA uniform services academy, MPI, Drivetech and the Department of Conservation.

Great South Business Services GM Ben Lewis said Great South had worked alongside James Hargest College management to develop the event which aims to showcase the different career options available and provide students with the information on joining the workforce in these areas.

“Given the outbreak of coronavirus and the recent February floods, this event is extremely timely in showcasing the important and highly valued work carried out by these services and engaging with students on how they could become part of this in the future,” he said.

While Year 12 students will have the opportunity to have a look and speak to the services on site, a speed networking event will be coordinated for groups of Year 9 students so that they can learn about each service.

Lewis said the service representatives will highlight the nature of their role, length of training associated with the profession, the entry-level requirements and the career progression that is available.

James Hargest College Head of Careers Simon Richardson said there is generally a high level of interest in these types of careers among students with some very good pathways into rewarding work.

“We are very pleased to give students an overview of so many aspects of Emergency and Uniformed Services in one place and look forward to following up on it afterwards,” he said.

The event is just one example of the work Great South will be doing to strengthen the pathway between education and employment across Southland.

“Retaining youth and their skills in Southland is vital for the region’s future labour market and core to this retention is ensuring students know about the career opportunities available and how they can engage with them,” Lewis said.

Through the Southland Youth Futures programme, Great South is planning many more events that will inspire, and connect youth and those new to the region with employment and training opportunities.

“While this event is focused on the emergency management services, we are looking forward to an action-packed 2020 in which both our youth and skilled migrants are connected with the information they need to find meaningful employment in our region,”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Great South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 