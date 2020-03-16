Emergency Service Career Pathways On Show

James Hargest College students are set to learn more about the wide range of career pathways associated with our local emergency services, with an emergency and uniform services career expo being held tomorrow at James Hargest College Senior Campus.

The event is being coordinated by Great South as part of its careers exploration programme Southland Youth Futures and involves representatives from the New Zealand Defence Force, NZ Police, NZ Fire service, YMCA uniform services academy, MPI, Drivetech and the Department of Conservation.

Great South Business Services GM Ben Lewis said Great South had worked alongside James Hargest College management to develop the event which aims to showcase the different career options available and provide students with the information on joining the workforce in these areas.

“Given the outbreak of coronavirus and the recent February floods, this event is extremely timely in showcasing the important and highly valued work carried out by these services and engaging with students on how they could become part of this in the future,” he said.

While Year 12 students will have the opportunity to have a look and speak to the services on site, a speed networking event will be coordinated for groups of Year 9 students so that they can learn about each service.

Lewis said the service representatives will highlight the nature of their role, length of training associated with the profession, the entry-level requirements and the career progression that is available.

James Hargest College Head of Careers Simon Richardson said there is generally a high level of interest in these types of careers among students with some very good pathways into rewarding work.

“We are very pleased to give students an overview of so many aspects of Emergency and Uniformed Services in one place and look forward to following up on it afterwards,” he said.

The event is just one example of the work Great South will be doing to strengthen the pathway between education and employment across Southland.

“Retaining youth and their skills in Southland is vital for the region’s future labour market and core to this retention is ensuring students know about the career opportunities available and how they can engage with them,” Lewis said.

Through the Southland Youth Futures programme, Great South is planning many more events that will inspire, and connect youth and those new to the region with employment and training opportunities.

“While this event is focused on the emergency management services, we are looking forward to an action-packed 2020 in which both our youth and skilled migrants are connected with the information they need to find meaningful employment in our region,”

© Scoop Media

