Paperless Parking System Is Rolling Out In Porirua

Monday, 16 March 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

From today the paperless Pay by Plate parking system will be implemented in the two pay and display parking areas on Hagley Street in the Porirua city centre. Pay by Plate parking is a paperless system that works by using a vehicle licence plate number rather than a paper ticket.

Drivers will also be able to pay for their parking by downloading the free PayMyPark smartphone app or go to the PayMyPark website.

“The ticketless system means there’s no need to return to your vehicle after you’ve paid for your parking. You simply enter your plate number, select your parking time, press ok, pay and then walk away or use the app to do it from your smartphone,” says James Single, Manager Monitoring and Compliance at Porirua City Council.

Single says that Pay by Plate is part of the Council’s focus to use the latest technology to be more environmentally friendly, make its services more user-friendly and be cost efficient in its duties.

“Not only will we be cutting down on paper, but this system helps our parking officers to quickly and efficiently review if a car still has a valid parking session. Pay by Plate only records the plate number entered and our parking officers use licence plate recognition to confirm that a vehicle has a valid parking session in the area it is parked,” says Single.

Parking times and tariffs will remain the same, but the new Pay by Plate meters allows people to move between parking spaces and use unspent parking credit during the day. The two pay and display parking areas on Hagley Street provide parking between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

There’s a maximum charge of $7.50 per day and drivers can pay for their parking using coins, debit cards, credit cards or via the PayMyPark app and website. Weekends and public holidays are free.

For more information visit the Porirua City Council website: https://poriruacity.govt.nz/services/parking-transport/find-carpark/

