Pre-planned Search Warrant In Morrinsville
Monday, 16 March 2020, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at a pre-planned search warrant at a
Morrinsville Tahuna Road address in Morrinsville.
The
Armed Offenders Squad is there as a precaution and are being
assisted by the Police Negotiation Team and Eagle
helicopter.
Cordons are in place and the public is
asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations